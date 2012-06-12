June 12 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti met
the leaders of the parties backing him in parliament on Tuesday
and called on them to give their unified support to help Italy
through current market turmoil.
Monti said in a statement he was "worried by the situation
of emergency" on financial markets, and had told the party
chiefs that "cohesion" was needed "to overcome the critical
situation and give an image of unity abroad".
Italian borrowing costs have risen sharply since the weekend
agreement by euro zone finance ministers to lend up to 100
billion euros to recapitalise Spain's banks, with speculation
rife that Italy may be the next large country to seek a bailout.
Monti told German radio station ARD that Italy would not
need to ask for any financial assistance.
Yields on Italian 10-year benchmark bonds touched 6.3
percent on Tuesday, the highest level since January.
Monti's approval ratings have fallen sharply in recent
months, he is increasingly criticised by the parties in the
right-left coalition that makes up his ruling majority, and many
economists say that his reform efforts have lost momentum.
Prominent members of the both the centre-left Democratic
Party (PD) and the centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) have
called recently for early elections this year, though the party
leaders have reiterated that Monti should serve out his full
mandate, due to end next spring.
Monti said that at Tuesday's meeting PD leader Pier Luigi
Bersani, PDL Chief Angelino Alfano and Pier Ferdinando Casini,
the head of the small, centrist UDC, had all pledged their "full
support" for government measures currently before parliament.
On Wednesday the government faces three confidence votes on
legislation to counter corruption, which has been strongly
contested by parts of the PDL.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Jon Hemming)