ROME Dec 5 European Union leaders meeting
in Brussels on Thursday and Friday must increase fiscal
cooperation and strengthen the euro zone's bailout fund, Italian
Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday.
Monti said the euro zone was going through a severe budget
and banking crisis but the currency itself was not under threat.
Speaking at a news conference with the foreign press in
Rome, he said it was "extraordinarily positive" that the euro
had not lost foreign exchange value or internal purchasing power
through inflation.
"The euro as a currency has no need to be saved because it
isn't in a crisis. There is a very big crisis in the euro zone
from the point of view of imbalances in public budgets and
banking systems," he said.