ROME, March 20 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti said on Tuesday he would no longer negotiate with
left-wing trade union CGIL and that his labour reform had been
substantially agreed, despite CGIL objections to making it
easier to fire workers.
"The CGIL dissented on Article 18, but on this matter the
question is closed," Monti told reporters in reference to an
article of the labour statute which offers strong protection
against firing and which he wants to change. Nonetheless, he
said, he was "worried" by the dissent from the CGIL.
Monti said at a news conference that he would explain to
Italy's international partners how the reform will make the
country's labour system "more modern" and more attractive to
foreign investors.
In a surprise move, Labour Minister Elsa Fornero said the
changes proposed to Article 18 would affect all workers as soon
as they are approved by parliament, not just new hires.