ROME, July 13 The downgrade of Italy by ratings agency Moody's is unjustified and misleading, Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Friday.

The move by Moody's, which warned it could reduce the country's rating further, rattled investors shortly before an Italian bond sale.