BRIEF-Nordstrom family group says collectively owns about 31.2 pct stake in co
* Nordstrom family files to say, as of June 7, on a combined basis, they own 51.8 million shares of Nordstrom Inc's common stock, representing about 31.2% stake in co
ROME, July 13 The downgrade of Italy by ratings agency Moody's is unjustified and misleading, Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Friday.
The cut of Italy's rating by two notches to Baa2 is "altogether unjustified and even misleading," Passera said at a conference in Rome.
The move by Moody's, which warned it could reduce the country's rating further, rattled investors shortly before an Italian bond sale.
* Liqtech International - application for a USD 4 million investment in Liqtech has been declined by National Development And Reform Commission