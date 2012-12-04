ROME Dec 4 An Italian parliamentary panel on
Tuesday rejected the terms of legislation providing state loans
to troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
The Senate budget committee gave a negative opinion of the
terms by which the bank will sell 3.9 billion euros ($5.10
billion) of bonds to the government under a proposal currently
before parliament, according to a statement.
The committee's stance does not mean the bank will not
receive the aid but will slow a procedure which has already been
on hold for months as the Italian Treasury negotiated with the
Europan Commission on terms of the deal.
($1 = 0.7642 euros)
(Reporting by Paolo Biondi)