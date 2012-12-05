MILAN Dec 5 Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Wednesday he hopes the European Commission will approve the terms on 3.9 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in state loans to Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a few days time.

"We are talking both to the commission and the bank. The commission is making observations and comments on our approach. I hope in the next few days to reach a positive conclusion," Grilli told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-biggest lender, was forced to request state aid earlier this year to boost its capital base after failing to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

The scheme however has been on hold for months as the ministry negotiated with the European Commission on terms of the deal. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari. Writing by Steve Scherer.)