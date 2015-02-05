MILAN/ROME Feb 5 Italy will not extend a rule
that makes it easier for long-term shareholders to strengthen
their voting powers in companies, the government said on
Thursday, following strong opposition from foreign investors.
Rome last year introduced a law allowing companies to amend
their bylaws to boost the influence of longer-standing investors
by granting them multiple votes for each share they own.
Drinks group Campari, builder Astaldi and
hearing aid firm Amplifon adopted the scheme last
week, taking advantage of a short-term provision under which
only a simply majority was required to change their statutes.
After the government on Thursday rejected a proposal to
extend the simple majority rule until the end of 2015, from
February a two-thirds majority is needed to introduce the
loyalty share scheme.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in a statement the
government would not consider any extension as it was "necessary
to preserve the certainty of the rules, an essential element for
investor confidence".
Earlier this week, a group of foreign funds, which
collectively manage assets worth more than $8.8 trillion, and
independent directors at some of Italy's biggest companies
called on the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to rule
against any extension.
They were concerned that under the simple majority rule
passing the scheme would have become a mere formality for many
companies in Italy, where 90 percent of listed companies have
some form of dominant shareholder. A two-thirds majority rule
usually required for a statute change gives minority
shareholders a greater say.
"This decision sends a strong message to the markets that
the Italian government is serious about attracting international
investment and safeguarding good governance standards in line
with global best practice," said Sacha Sadan, director of
corporate governance at Legal & General Investment Management, a
London-based asset manager, speaking on behalf of the group.
Italy introduced the multiple-vote scheme to convince small
and medium-sized firms to list more shares on the stock market
without owners necessarily losing control of a company they have
in some cases run for generations.
But some investment funds say the measures could concentrate
power into the hands of a small group of shareholders to the
detriment of minority stockholders.
