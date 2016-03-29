MILAN, March 29 The European Central Bank backs the thrust of measures drafted by the Italian government to reform domestic mutual banks, the central bank said on Tuesday in an opinion published on its website.

Italy is looking to encourage consolidation of the country's small Banche di Credito Cooperativo (BCC) to make them more efficient and stronger, by setting up one or more holding companies whose shares would be held by the different BCCs.

"The ECB expects that the Decree-Law will accelerate consolidation among Italian cooperative banks," the central bank said.

According to Fitch ratings, Italy's 370-or-so BCCs hold 8 percent of deposits in Italy's banking system.

On a separate issue, the ECB also said it welcomed the setting up of a state guarantee scheme for securitising bad loans to help domestic lenders offload their soured debts. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)