MILAN, April 9 A parcel containing an explosive
device was sent to the Turin offices of Italian newspaper La
Stampa on Tuesday, investigative sources told Reuters.
The device, consisting of a CD carrier, powder, cables and a
detonator, did not explode because a component of the detonator
malfunctioned, the sources said, based on initial indications.
It was not accompanied by a note or information about who it
was sent by, they said.
A source at La Stampa said the parcel was opened by an
employee who sorts the mail, adding that it was not clear if the
device had been damaged in the post or whether its creator had
intended for it to not explode.
La Stampa said on its website that police were investigating
a potential link to the Informal Anarchist Federation, an
Italian group which has previously claimed responsibility for
similar parcels sent to tax offices, embassies and banks.
The paper had no information about why it may have been a
target.
Turin police have urged other newspaper offices to be alert
for similar packages.
(Reporting by Sara Rossi and Giselda Vagnoni, Writing by
Catherine Hornby; Editing by Alison Williams)