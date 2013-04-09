MILAN A parcel containing an explosive device was sent to the Turin offices of Italian newspaper La Stampa on Tuesday, investigative sources told Reuters.

The device, consisting of a CD carrier, powder, cables and a detonator, did not explode because a component of the detonator malfunctioned, the sources said, based on initial indications.

It was not accompanied by a note or information about who it was sent by, they said.

A source at La Stampa said the parcel was opened by an employee who sorts the mail, adding that it was not clear if the device had been damaged in the post or whether its creator had intended for it to not explode.

La Stampa said on its website that police were investigating a potential link to the Informal Anarchist Federation, an Italian group which has previously claimed responsibility for similar parcels sent to tax offices, embassies and banks.

The paper had no information about why it may have been a target.

Turin police have urged other newspaper offices to be alert for similar packages.

