MILAN, April 12 Shares in Monte dei Paschi led Italian banks higher on Tuesday after the country's financial institutions agreed to set up a fund to shore up weaker lenders.

Under a state-orchestrated plan, Italy's main lenders, several banking foundations and insurers will create a fund with a war chest of around 5 billion euros to help buy shares in upcoming stock issues at distressed lenders and purchase bad loans.

At 0707 GMT the Italian banking index was up 2.5 percent with Banca Carige and Monte dei Paschi each rising more than 5 percent.

Banca Akros said in a note the fund will help solve some the problems faced by Italian banks in the short term, particularly by helping them get rid of soured debts.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)