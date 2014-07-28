(Corrects Nomura ticker symbol, clarifies seizure also involves
7 individuals)
MILAN, July 28 Italy's tax police have seized
104.5 million euros ($140 million) from Nomura International Plc
and seven individuals for alleged fraud against the Sicily
region in relation to past financial deals, police said in a
statement on Monday.
UK-based Nomura International Plc is part of Japan's Nomura
Holdings.
Nomura said in a separate statement it was aware of the
action taken by prosecutors in Sicily, which it said related to
trades entered into by Nomura and the region of Sicily between
2000 and 2006.
"We are reviewing the situation fully and will cooperate
with the prosecutor in this matter," the bank said in the
statement.
($1 = 0.7444 Euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak and Jason
Neely)