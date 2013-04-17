MILAN, April 17 Demand for refined oil products in Italy fell 6.8 percent in March from the same month last year to 5.083 million tonnes, industry group Unione Petrolifera (UP) said on Wednesday.

In the first three months of the year oil product consumption fell 8.8 percent on the year to 14.527 million tonnes, UP said in a statement.

The ongoing recession in Italy and higher prices at the pump has prompted many motorists to use their cars less. Car sales have also slumped.

Tax receipts in the first quarter fell around 200 million euros on the same period the previous year, equal to a decline of 2.3 percent

In March, petrol consumption fell 7.5 percent year-on-year to 666,000 tonnes, while diesel for road vehicles dropped 5.9 percent to 1.919 million tonnes.

UP represents major national and foreign refiners and oil product distributors working in Italy.

Italy's leading domestic refiners are Eni and Saras . (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)