ROME, April 17 Italy went to the polls on Sunday
for a referendum on off-shore oil and gas drilling rights, a
complex issue that the government hopes voters will shun.
For the ballot to be valid, more than 50 percent of the
Italian electorate must vote and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has
urged people to stay away, arguing that the referendum is
unnecessary and might end up hurting the economy.
Opinion polls suggest that a quorum will not be reached and
it would be a blow to Renzi if substantial numbers did turn out,
suggesting voters were ready to snub him just weeks before major
local elections.
The referendum focuses on whether Italy should stop renewing
offshore drilling licenses within 12 miles (20 km) of the coast.
New drilling concessions are no longer being handed out, but the
government says old accords should be kept in play.
