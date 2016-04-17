ROME, April 17 A referendum aimed at curbing
Italy's offshore oil and gas industry was sunk on Sunday when it
failed to secure the necessary quorum, with a majority of voters
shunning the ballot, initial official data showed.
The result was a relief for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who
had called on people to abstain, saying the ballot was
unnecessary and would end up hurting the economy.
Turnout after the day-long ballot was seen hovering around
the 30-percent level, according to preliminary data published by
the Interior Ministry, well under the 50 percent plus one vote
needed to make it valid.
The referendum asked Italians whether the government should
stop renewing offshore drilling licenses within 12 miles (20 km)
of the coast. New drilling concessions are no longer being
handed out, but Renzi said existing sites should have the option
to remain operational until they are fully depleted.
