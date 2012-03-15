* Petrol demand falls 20.3 pct in February

* Road vehicle diesel demand down 15 pct in Feb

* Oil products demand down 8.3 pct in Jan-Feb

* Spending on car fuels jumps in Jan-Feb- think tank (Adds comment from auto industry think tank)

MILAN, March 15 Consumption of refined oil products in Italy dropped 10.7 percent in February to 5.1 million tonnes, the sharpest fall since April 2009, driven by plunging demand for auto fuel and new cars, industry group Unione Petrolifera (UP) said.

Petrol consumption fell 20.3 percent year-on-year to 558,000 tonnes last month, while diesel for road vehicles dropped 15 percent to 1.71 million tonnes, UP said in a statement on Thursday.

New car sales dropped 18.9 percent last month, with the share of new vehicles registered as diesel-powered little changed at 55.8 percent of the total against 55.9 percent in February 2011, said UP, which represents major national and foreign refiners and oil product distributors working in Italy.

Heavy snow and a spike in car fuel prices also put brakes on the car fuel demand in February, Italy's auto industry think tank Centro Studi Promotor said in a separate statement.

"A strong fall in consumption in February was largely due to a wave of bad weather which paralysed auto circulation in major part of the country in the first weeks of the month," it said.

Despite falling demand, spending on car fuels jumped 11.1 percent to 10.1 billion euros ($13.20 billion) in the first two months of 2012 driven largely by a nearly 20 percent spike in excise duties and other tax components of prices, Promotor said.

In the first two months of 2011, demand for oil products fell 8.3 percent year on year to 10.48 million tonnes, with petrol demand falling 10 percent and diesel demand down 9.4 percent, UP said. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by William Hardy)