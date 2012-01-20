* Demand down 6 percent for petrol in 2011

* Demand for road vehicle diesel up 8 percent

* Share of diesel-fuelled new vehicles up from 2010

* December oil products demand down 7.4 pct yr/yr

MILAN, Jan 20 Consumption of refined oil products in Italy fell 2.5 percent in 2011 to 71.88 million tonnes, driven by a decline in demand for auto fuel as new car sales dropped, industry group Unione Petrolifera (UP) said in a statement on Friday.

Petrol consumption dropped 6.0 percent to 9.39 million tonnes in 2011, offsetting a 0.8 percent upturn in diesel demand for road vehicles to 25.57 million tonnes last year and driving total car fuel demand down 1.2 percent on the year, UP said.

New car sales dropped 11 percent last year, but the share of new vehicles registered as diesel-powered rose to 55.4 percent of the total from 46.2 percent in 2010, said UP, which represents major national and foreign refiners and oil product distributors working in Italy.

In December alone, consumption of refined oil products in Italy dropped 7.4 percent year on year to 6.03 million tonnes with petrol demand falling 9.5 percent and diesel demand for road vehicles down 2.7 percent, UP said. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Anthony Barker)