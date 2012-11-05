MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Some G20 countries voiced
doubts at a meeting in Mexico about the effectiveness of the
European Central Bank's bond-buying plan, Italy's central bank
governor Ignazio Visco said on Monday.
"Many countries acknowledged the progress made by Europe
although some of them within the G20 showed doubts on the
possibility to use the ECB's OMT (Outright Market Transaction)
and the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) in an effective way,"
Visco told journalists after the meeting.
"It's difficult to explain to non-European countries that
the sole existence of these instruments contributed to lower
interest rates."
Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli said he was committed to
reaching an agreement with Switzerland on how to retroactively
tax undeclared funds before the end of the year.
"Italy wants an agreement that respects transparency and
international standards...We are committed to reaching an
agreement as soon as possible, if possible by the end of the
year," Grilli said.