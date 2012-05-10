ROME, May 10 Italian industrial output unexpectedly rose 0.5 percent in March, data showed on Thursday, but first quarter output was still down for the third quarter running, confirming the economy remains mired in recession. The March data beat a forecast of a 0.2 percent output drop in a Reuters poll, but analysts said first quarter gross domestic product due out next week would probably be broadly in line with the 0.7 percent drop at the end of 2011. "It's a slight easing of the slump in output but it's not enough to change the picture for the economy in the first quarter, when we confirm our forecast of a 0.6 percent contraction in GDP, with downside risks," said Unicredit analyst Chiara Corsa. Fabio Fois of Barclays Capital said he expected a 0.7 percent GDP fall, as the euro zone's third largest economy extends a recession that began in the middle of last year. The 2.1 percent decline in output between January and March reported by national statistics bureau ISTAT followed a 2.5 percent fall in the fourth quarter of 2011 and was the third consecutive quarterly contraction. On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, output in March was down 5.8 percent, the seventh consecutive decline. The weakness of the economy is a major problem for Prime Minister Mario Monti's efforts to control Italy's public finances and fend off a debt crisis. His technocrat government has forecast GDP will fall 1.2 percent this year, but more independent forecasters are more pessimistic, and the International Monetary Fund projects a 1.9 percent contraction. Earlier on Thursday data showed that French output fell a steeper than expected 0.9 percent in March, while German output issued on Tuesday posted a strong 2.8 percent gain. Germany, France and Italy make up around two thirds of total euro zone industrial output. Aggregate data for the currency bloc will be released on May 14.