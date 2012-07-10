ROME, July 10 Italian industrial output
surprised by rising 0.8 percent month-on-month in May,
confounding expectations for a small decline and bouncing back
from a 2.0 percent slide in April.
Analysts, caught unawares by the figures, said it was likely
just a temporary rebound rather than the start of a recovery in
the euro zone's third biggest economy.
But the rise beat expectations for a 0.2 percent fall in
output, fuelled by a 1.7 percent surge in energy goods and 0.3
percent rises in both investment and intermediate goods.
Consumer goods, on the other hand, slipped 0.6 percent due to
weak domestic demand.
"The figure is very much linked to the energy component, so
overall I believe we will still see a negative second quarter in
industrial production," said Fabio Fois from Barclays Capital.
"There is no reversal in the economic cycle and so Italy
will remain in recession in the second quarter," he said.
Italy has been in recession since the middle of last year,
weighed down by government austerity measures aimed at balancing
the state budget.
But the weakness of the economy has become a problem for
Prime Minister Mario Monti's efforts to control Italy's public
finances and fend off a debt crisis.
His technocrat government has forecast gross domestic
product will fall 1.2 percent this year, while Bank of Italy
governor Ignazio Visco sees a 2 percent fall, and employers'
lobby Confindustria expects a 2.4 percent decline.
The rise in Italy's output followed a 1.6 percent surge in
output in Germany, data showed last week, highlighting the
resilience of the euro zone's largest economy.
By contrast, output in France fell by a sharper than
expected 1.9 percent on the month, with both manufacturing and
energy output declining.
Germany, France and Italy make up at least two thirds of the
euro zone's economic output. Aggregate output data for the
currency bloc will be released on Thursday.
On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, Italian output in
May was down 6.9 percent, compared to a 9.3 percent decline in
April.