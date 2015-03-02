MILAN, March 2 Shares in Italian clothes
retailer OVS fell following their debut on the Milan
bourse on Monday, with investors wary of a company whose
fortunes are closely tied to Italy's sluggish economy.
OVS is the first Italian company to list on the Milan stock
exchange this year after market turbulence forced several firms
to cancel or postpone initial public offering (IPO) plans.
The budget retailer raised 414 million euros ($464 million)
in its share sale and intends to use most of the proceeds to cut
debt.
The stock opened at 4.10 euros, in line with an IPO price
set at the bottom of an indicated range.
At 1055 GMT shares in the company were down 0.63 percent at
4.074 euros.
OVS generates more than 90 percent of its revenue in Italy,
making it heavily dependent on domestic consumer spending, a
Milan-based analyst said.
Italy's economy is expected to grow 0.6 percent in 2015
after a three-year recession. It has not posted a single quarter
of growth since the middle of 2011.
OVS Chief Executive Stefano Beraldo said on Monday the group
would try to boost its sales even in a stagnating economy.
"Our goal is to grow in a market that may or may not
expand... so we will focus on increasing our market share," he
said at an event to mark the company's debut.
Beraldo said OVS could boost its market share to nearly 9
percent in the next five years from current 6.3 percent.
Companies who have scrapped or postponed listing plans in
recent months include paper group Fedrigoni, cosmetics
manufacturer Intercos and coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage
Group.
($1 = 0.8919 euros)
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Francesca Landini; Editing by
Pravin Char)