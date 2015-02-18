REFILE-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 10
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN Feb 18 The initial public offering of Italian retailer OVS SpA has already been fully covered within the indicative price range, a few days before the close of the share sale, according to a bank document seen by Reuters.
In the offer, which started last Friday and ends on Feb. 24, OVS is aiming for a market capitalisation of up to 1.225 billion euros. OVS will float 44.5 percent of its capital by selling up to 101 million ordinary shares at 4-5.4 euros each. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HAVANA, May 10 Cuba represents a "huge" but challenging opportunity for U.S. cruise, airline and hotel companies as American visitors to the Caribbean island could increase as much as sevenfold by 2025, according to a report by the Boston Consulting Group.