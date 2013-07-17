* Beauty contest launched Sophia Loren on road to stardom
* Female RAI boss wanted pageant dropped, board member says
* Italian media filled with images of skimpily clad women
* Female house speaker calls decision "modern and civil
choice"
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, July 17 It may have set Sophia Loren on
the road to Hollywood stardom, but the Italian state broadcaster
thinks the Miss Italia beauty contest is showing its age, and is
dropping its coverage after 25 years.
Predictably in a country where skimpily clad women are a
common sight on mainstream television channels, especially those
owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset
empire, the decision sparked a vigorous debate.
Male RAI board member Antonio Verro told Italian Radio 24
that RAI's - female - president Anna Maria Tarantola had wanted
the show dropped because it set a "negative example". But Verro
disagreed and said he hoped RAI could at least air the pageant
in a reduced format.
Each year thousands of young women compete to make the final
of the contest, which has helped to launch the career of many
actresses and TV presenters since it began in 1939. Loren
competed in 1950, but had to be content with the consolation
title "Miss Elegance".
To critics, the spectacle of numbered contestants parading
in front of a jury belongs firmly in that bygone age, for the
way that it reduces women to their appearance, preferably one
enhanced by dieting or cosmetic surgery.
They say it is just another part of an Italian media
landscape where cameras unashamedly zoom in on women's breasts
and legs, most especially on Mediaset's channels.
Film director Roberta Torre told the daily L'Unita that the
show presented women as "pork ready to be sliced" and pressured
them to conform to one uniform ideal of beauty.
Laura Boldrini, speaker of Italy's lower house, praised
RAI's "modern and civil choice", and said Italian television had
little space for women expressing an opinion.
"The rest are mute, and sometimes undressed," she told a
conference on violence against women in Milan this week, arguing
that the focus on female appearance encouraged men to view them
as objects.
Boldrini was, however, widely criticised for her comments.
Pageant organiser Patrizia Mirigliani said beauty contests
were held all over the world, and that she had changed the
format to encourage a more modern representation of women.
Actress Lucia Bose, 82, who won Miss Italia in 1947, told
L'Unita that the contest was "a piece of Italian history" and
that many of the legendary actresses of Italian cinema owed
their fame to the pageant.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)