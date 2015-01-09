BOLOGNA, Italy Jan 9 An Italian appeals court
on Friday reduced a jail sentence against former Parmalat
finance chief Fausto Tonna to 7 years and 9 months in a case
related to the spectacular collapse of the food group more than
ten years ago.
Tonna was initially sentenced to 9 years and 11 months, but
in March Italy's top appeals court sent his sentence back to a
lower appeals court for another ruling.
But the top court upheld stiff jail sentences against former
Parmalat executives including ex-CEO Calisto Tanzi, who was
found guilty on charges of fraudulent bankruptcy and criminal
conspiracy.
The scandal, one of the most spectacular in recent Italian
corporate history, erupted when the group revealed that a Cayman
Island bank account supposedly holding $4 billion did not exist.
