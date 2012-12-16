ROME Dec 16 Italian centre-right leaders
increased pressure on Prime Minister Mario Monti on Sunday to
run for a second term in coming elections as the leader of a
broad alliance of moderates.
"These could be once-off circumstances," said Angelino
Alfano, secretary of the centre-right People of Liberty (PDL) of
former premier Silvio Berlusconi. "We are moderates who want to
unite to prevent a win by the left."
His speech at a Rome centre-right conference appealed to
supporters to back Monti as the best way to continue reforms,
meant to defuse a debt crisis dangerous to the euro zone, and
avoid a win by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).
The PD now commands the largest chunk of voter support at 31
percent, compared to 16.5 percent for the PDL, according to
pollsters SWG.
But support for Monti is far from universal in the
highly-fragmented centre-right, which includes his most
entrenched critics, the Northern League, who were necessary
coalition partners in the last centre-right government.
Berlusconi, who addressed the conference by video, last week
announced he would withdraw as an election candidate if Monti
were to run, in an apparent about-face shortly after his party
withdrew support from the technocratic government.
The PDL's unexpected decision forced Monti to announce his
early resignation and brought forward elections to February from
March.
According to a poll published on Sunday by the Milan daily
Corriere della Sera, a Monti candidacy has more support among PD
than PDL voters, even though the former has repeatedly said
Monti should not run as a candidate.
The poll showed 44 percent of PD voters thought a Monti run
would be good, versus 50 percent who thought it would be a bad
thing. This compared to 19 percent support for the technocrat
prime minister among voters for Berlusconi's party, versus 78
percent who thought a Monti run would be negative.
The PD has expressed support for Monti continuing in some
role after the election, possibly as president, as the current
President Giorgio Napolitano is due to step down in May.
There is another possibility that Monti could run to lead a
an alliance of centrists and the business community now headed
by the president of carmaker Ferrari, Luca di Montezemolo.
Monti would significantly broaden support for the centrist
group if he ran as its leader, increasing votes to 15.1 percent
from 9.3 percent, according to pollsters SWG.
The former chairman of Assicurazioni Generali and
once a powerful business leader, Cesare Geronzi, urged Monti on
Sunday to announce his decision.
"I would rate him better if he shook off this reserve about
his candidacy. The country is dying of uncertainty," Geronzi
said in a television interview.
Napolitano, who met with Monti earlier on Sunday, said that
the premier would announce his decision himself when questioned
about it by reporters, but did not indicate when that would be.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Mark Heinrich)