ROME Dec 16 Italian centre-right leaders
increased pressure on Prime Minister Mario Monti on Sunday to
run for a second term in an impending election as the leader of
an alliance of "moderates".
"These could be one-off circumstances," said Angelino
Alfano, secretary of the centre-right People of Freedom party
(PDL) of former premier Silvio Berlusconi. "We are moderates who
want to unite to prevent a win by the left."
His speech at a Rome centre-right conference appealed to
supporters to back Monti as the best way to continue reforms,
meant to defuse a debt crisis dangerous to the euro zone, and
avert a win by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).
The PD now commands the largest chunk of voter support at 31
percent, compared to 16.5 percent for the PDL, according to
pollsters SWG.
But support for Monti is far from universal in the highly
fragmented centre-right, which includes his most entrenched
critics, the Northern League, who were necessary coalition
partners in the last centre-right government.
Monti's government of non-political technocrats had been
supported by both Berlusconi's PDL and the PD. But the PDL
withdrew its support 10 days ago, prompting Monti to announce
his resignation and bring forward elections to a likely date in
February.
But shortly after his party withdrew support, Berlusconi
announced he would pull out as an election candidate if Monti
were to run, in an apparent about-face.
In an interview on Sunday, Berlusconi repeated his pledge to
withdraw if Monti agreed to run as the head of a centre-right
alliance, saying that above all he wanted to ensure the left did
not win.
"We are waiting for a response from Professor Monti,"
Berlusconi, a media tycoon, said in the interview on one of his
television channels.
But he went on to criticise policies associated with Monti's
government, said he would cancel an unpopular property tax and
steer Monti away from what he called "German" austerity
policies.
The tone of the interview, in which Berlusconi announced his
engagement to a woman 48 years his junior, indicated his own
election campaign was not slowing. It devoted much time to
criticism of trials against him and to the highlights of his
political career.
MONTI SUPPORT
According to a poll published on Sunday by the Milan daily
Corriere della Sera, a Monti candidacy has more support among PD
than PDL voters, even though the centre-left has repeatedly said
Monti should not run as a candidate.
The poll indicated 44 percent of PD voters thought a Monti
run would be positive, against 50 percent who thought it would
be a bad thing. This compared to 19 percent support for the
technocrat prime minister among voters for Berlusconi's party,
against 78 percent who thought a Monti run would be negative.
The PD has expressed support for Monti continuing in some
role after the election, possibly as president, as the current
president, Giorgio Napolitano, is due to step down in May.
There is another possibility: that Monti could run at the
head of an alliance of centrists and the business community now
led by the president of carmaker Ferrari, Luca di Montezemolo.
Monti would significantly broaden support for the centrist
group if he ran as its leader, increasing its vote to 15.1
percent from 9.3 percent, according to pollsters SWG.
Cesare Geronzi, the former chairman of Assicurazioni
Generali, urged Monti on Sunday to announce his
decision.
"I would rate him better if he shook off this reserve about
his candidacy. The country is dying of uncertainty," Geronzi
said in a television interview.
Napolitano, who met with Monti earlier on Sunday, said that
the premier would announce his decision himself when questioned
about it by reporters, but did not indicate when that would be.
