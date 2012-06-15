* Petrol imports from outside EU will need govt OK -draft

* To start at beginning of 2013 -draft

* Italy's refiners under pressure as competition steps up (Adds analyst's comment, WTO details, carbon emissions)

ROME, June 15 Italy is readying legislation to limit petrol imports from outside the European Union as it moves to help hard-pressed domestic refiners.

According to a draft decree seen by Reuters, government authorisation will be needed for any imports of finished petrol products from outside the EU as of Jan. 1, 2013.

The rules are contained in two draft versions of the government's so-called "growth decree" currently being examined by the cabinet. The proposals may meet with opposition from the World Trade Organization, however.

European refineries are struggling to compete with newer rivals such as Reliance's Jamnagar in India, whilst new capacity continues to come onstream in the Middle East.

The industry is also worried about the cost implications of EU plans to make them pay for carbon emissions credits from Jan. 1..

EU refiners say this will put them at a cost disadvantage to those outside the EU and lead to "carbon leakage" as customers switch to imports from regions with no carbon emissions restraints.

According to Italy's draft decree, authorisation for foreign operators will depend on whether their plants meet EU environmental, health and worker-safety standards.

CHEAPER CRUDE

As well as an influx of oil products from emerging markets, competition is also stepping up from the United States, where refineries have the advantage of access to cheaper crude.

"It's an understandable move as there is cheaper crude in the United States, which makes it easy for them to send products to Europe, and we've seen exports increasing, which is hurting refiners that are already struggling," said Bjarne Schieldrop, head of commodity strategy at SEB in Oslo.

The UK's Coryton refiner is set to close after its former owner Petroplus, once Europe's largest independent refiner by capacity, filed for insolvency earlier this year.

Italian refiner ERG has also downsized after its margins came under pressure, saying in May that it would close oil refinery Raffineria di Roma near Rome. It is now shifting its focus to power and renewable energy generation.

In March Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said the group could reduce capacity at its loss-making refining division by temporarily halting operations if markets remained depressed, adding it would not close plants until 2014.

But Italy's proposals to try to protect its refining sector may hit a stumbling block at the WTO. Under WTO rules, member countries cannot discriminate and must offer the same terms of trade to all members.

Any attempt to close a market to imports or to block certain suppliers, which can tempt politicians at times of economic crisis, is likely to be challenged at the WTO, potentially leading to litigation to try to stop it.

There are some exceptions that allow a country to restrict trade, such as environmental or security concerns. However, it must show that its actions are in proportion to the size of the problem.

The success of any Italian attempt to restrict non-EU imports is likely to depend on the justification it offers for doing so.

Italy's government may even be quietly advised by the European Commission on revisions to the draft law, since the European Union, as the common trading bloc, will be responsible for defending the policy at the WTO.

News of the Italian draft law came just two days after Argentina said it might take the EU to the WTO court because of restrictions on non-EU biodiesel on the Spanish market. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Stefano Bernabei; additional reporting by Simon Falush and Tom Miles; writing by Stephen Jewkes and Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey and Jane Baird)