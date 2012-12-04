ROME Dec 4 Eleven Somali men who attacked an
Italian oil tanker in January were each jailed for three and a
half years on Tuesday after a Rome court convicted them of
piracy and attempted kidnapping, officials at the hearing said.
The group opened fire on the tanker Valdarno from a dhow
about 250 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen, Italy's defence
ministry said.
The tanker's crew managed to evade the attack. Soon after,
Italian marines working with NATO's Ocean Shield anti-piracy
mission arrived on a helicopter and arrested the Somalis,
together with 10 Yemeni crew, the ministry added.
Pirates operating in the Arabian Sea and off the east coast
of Africa have preyed on international shippers, raking in
millions of dollars in ransom payments. Several Italian ships
have been captured.
(Writing By James Mackenzie; Editing by Andrew Heavens)