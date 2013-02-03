ROME Feb 3 Flights operated in Italy by
Romania's Carpatair airlines were suspended on Sunday after a
passenger plane went off the runway upon landing in strong winds
at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport, injuring 16 people on
board.
The ATR-72 plane ended up on the grass, on its belly with
its landing gear collapsed, in the incident late on Saturday.
Two of the 16 people hurt were seriously injured, including one
crew member.
Carpatair operates some domestic flights in Italy on behalf
of the country's flagship carrier Alitalia.
Alitalia said in a statement that it had started an
investigation and had suspended flights operated by Carpatair on
its behalf from Pisa and Bologna to Rome.
Magistrates have also opened an investigation into the
accident.
Passengers said the plane, which flew to Rome from Pisa and
had 50 people on board, touched the ground twice before it came
to a stop.
Although it was operated by a Carpatair crew, the plane bore
the green, white and red livery of Alitalia, according to an
arrangement known in the civil aviation industry as "wet
leasing".
The airport was hit by strong winds late on Saturday, with
only one runway operational, but the precise cause of the
accident was not clear.
Ivan Biglietti, an official of a union representing Italian
pilots, told Sky Italia television that the union had told air
safety officials at the beginning of January about concerns
about Carpatair's safety standards.
Another Italian pilots' union called for a strike to demand
that Alitalia cancel its contract with Carpatair, which is based
in Timisoara, Romania.
Alitalia was rescued from bankruptcy in 2008 by a consortium
known as CAI. Alitalia's largest shareholders are Air France
, road operator Atlantia and Intesa Sanpaolo
bank.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Pravin Char)