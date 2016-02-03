ROME Feb 3 Italian police have seized 85,000
tonnes of green olives treated with copper sulphate to brighten
their colour, and thousands of tonnes of foreign olive oil being
passed off as "Made in Italy".
Nineteen people face charges over the "painted" olives,
including use of banned additives and planning to sell edible
goods containing dangerous substances, the forestry police said
on Wednesday.
Old olives from previous years' harvests which had lost
their colour were "recycled" with a coat of copper sulphate to
give them an intense and uniform green colour.
Copper sulphate was a clever choice, police said, because it
is not normally classified as a colourant so food control
authorities do not usually test for it.
The home of pizza and prosciutto has long struggled against
counterfeiting of its prized culinary goods, and police estimate
the domestic market for fake foodstuffs is worth around 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion) a year.
Police also said they put six people under investigation in
the southern Puglia region and seized 7,000 tonnes of olive oil
purporting to be the Italian "extra virgin" variety which is
prized for its rich taste and health benefits.
DNA tests showed the olives that yielded the oil were not
from Italy, until recently the world's second biggest olive oil
producer, but places including Syria and Turkey, the police
statement said.
Thousands of tonnes of foreign oil falsely labelled as
Italian had also been sold in the United States and Japan,
police said, feeding fears that counterfeits could damage the
reputation of Italian food. Producers rely on a perception of
luxury to sell at higher prices abroad.
Italian authorities say the olive industry's nightmare year
between 2014 and 2015, when bad weather, a fruit fly blight and
a deadly bacterium hit crops, left the market more vulnerable to
the risk of counterfeiting.
Over-exposure to copper sulphate, normally used in pesticide
products, can cause nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. It can
be lethal in some cases.
($1 = 0.9045 euros)
