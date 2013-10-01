BRIEF-Green Plains says entered privately negotiated agreement with holder of co's Senior Notes due 2018
* On April 12 entered into a privately negotiated agreement with a holder of co's 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2018 - SEC filing
ROME Oct 1 Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party should back Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta in a confidence vote on Wednesday, party secretary Angelino Alfano said on Tuesday.
"I remain firmly convinced that our entire party should support Letta in a confidence vote. There are no groups or factions," he said.
A party source said Alfano was leaning towards backing the Letta government even if that meant breaking with Berlusconi.
A spokeswoman for Alfano declined to comment.
* On April 12 entered into a privately negotiated agreement with a holder of co's 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2018 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, April 13 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 5-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities nex week, see: