BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
ROME, Sept 30 Italy's main business lobbies have warned that the collapse of Enrico Letta's government would have serious consequences for the country's economy which is struggling to emerge from a two-year-long recession.
"A government crisis now would cause very serious damage to Italy and risk plunging the country into a negative spiral, with grave consequences for companies and families," the associations of industrialists, banks, insurers and co-ops said in a joint statement.
Italy was left without a functioning government after centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday withdrew the five ministers from his People of Freedom party (PDL) from the government.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .