* Message comes before Senate vote on his expulsion
* Berlusconi may resign after Senate vote - sources
* Berlusconi steps back from causing govt collapse
By Barry Moody
ROME, Sept 17 Silvio Berlusconi is expected to
step back from moves to bring down Italy's government following
his tax fraud conviction in an announcement on Tuesday
relaunching his original party, political sources said.
Berlusconi has been threatening for weeks to torpedo the
uneasy left-right coalition of Prime Minister Enrico Letta
following his conviction, but the sources said dovish advisers
seemed to have finally convinced him this could misfire for his
centre-right PDL party.
The Berlusconi announcement is expected in a video message
around midday (1000 GMT). He has already recorded the message,
aides said.
Renato Brunetta, floor leader in the Chamber of Deputies for
Berlusconi's People of Freedom Party (PDL) said in a tweet that
his leader "Will make a very important announcement about Forza
Italia (Go Italy), aiming to inspire everybody."
The party was the vehicle with which Berlusconi stormed into
politics in 1994 after a major bribery scandal swept away the
old postwar order in Italy. It was later replaced by the PDL.
A Senate committee is expected to vote on Wednesday to
reject attempts to prevent Berlusconi's ejection from parliament
following a conviction for a huge fraud at his Mediaset
television empire.
Some sources said on Tuesday that Berlusconi was considering
resigning before a full Senate vote to expel him, but this could
come in a second video message after the committee vote on
Wednesday night.
Berlusconi appears to be using the resurrection of his
original Forza Italia party to try to seize back the political
initiative following the damaging conviction, which has
condemned him either to a year's house arrest or community
service.
CONCILIATORY LINE
Il Giornale newspaper, run by Berlusconi's brother,
suggested the media tycoon was espousing a more conciliatory
line towards Letta's government, an uneasy coalition of the PDL
and the premier's centre-left Democratic Party (PD).
"To sum up, Berlusconi could once again put the interests of
the country before his own to demonstrate his stature as a
statesman," the paper said.
Libero, another daily close to the billionaire media
magnate, said there were two video messages, one for Tuesday and
one for Thursday. In the first, Berlusconi would again state his
total innocence of the fraud charge and announce that "as far as
he is concerned the government can continue."
Berlusconi has been planning the relaunch of Forza Italia
for months, seeing it as a way to reinvigorate centre-right
voters and appeal more to young people than the PDL which is
seen by many as dominated by an older generation of political
hacks.
Ever since the supreme court confirmed Berlusconi's
conviction in early August, many of his party allies have
threatened to bring down the government if the centre-left votes
for his ejection from parliament.
But party doves, family members and leaders of his business
empire have recently apparently persuaded him that torpedoing
the government and causing elections in the midst of Italy's
worst postwar recession would misfire for the centre-right.