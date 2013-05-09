CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as energy stocks take hit from falling oil prices
TORONTO, May 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday in broad declines, with a slump in oil prices dragging energy stocks lower.
NAPLES, Italy May 9 Prosecutors on Thursday called for former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to face another trial, on charges of bribing a senator, deepening the legal troubles of a key ally in Italy's coalition government.
A Naples judge must decide whether the evidence is sufficient to indict Berlusconi and order a trial.
The prosecutors accuse Berlusconi of having paid former Senator Sergio De Gregorio 3 million euros ($3.95 million) to defect from the small Italy of Values party shortly after the 2006 parliamentary election and join the centre right.
His defection undermined then-Prime Minister Romano Prodi's government, which had a slim parliamentary majority, and contributed to its collapse in 2008.
De Gregorio has admitted taking money, and prosecutors asked that he stand trial alongside Berlusconi.
The request came a day after a Milan appeals court upheld a four-year prison sentence for tax fraud against Berlusconi, which will not take effect unless it is confirmed in a final appeal.
His People of Freedom party (PDL) is a key partner in Prime Minister Enrico Letta's right-left coalition government.
Berlusconi is already facing trial on charges of paying for sex with a minor in "bunga bunga" parties at his villa outside Milan.
He has denied any wrongdoing and says he is being persecuted by politically-motivated magistrates.
