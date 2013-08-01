* Ban on public office to be reviewed
* Sentence could destabilise Italy government
* Berlusconi attacks magistrates, says to continue struggle
* President calls for calm
By Roberto Landucci and Barry Moody
ROME, Aug 1 Italy's supreme court on Thursday
upheld a jail sentence against Silvio Berlusconi for tax fraud
in a devastating blow to the four-times prime minister that
could throw the country's fragile coalition government into
crisis.
The former cruise ship crooner is Italy's most colourful and
scandal-prone figure but it was his first definitive conviction
in up to 30 court cases on charges ranging from fraud and
corruption to having sex with an underage prostitute.
After a three-day hearing, the five judges of the supreme
court rejected Berlusconi's final appeal against a verdict
handed down by two lower courts which sentenced the media mogul
to four years in jail - commuted to one year under an amnesty.
But the top judges ordered a review by a Milan court of the
second part of his sentence, a five-year ban from public office.
This will enable him to remain a senator and leader of his
centre-right People of Freedom Party (PDL) for the moment.
In a sober video message after the verdict, Berlusconi
proclaimed his total innocence and launched a bitter attack on
magistrates he said had hounded him for 20 years and become an
undemocratic rival power to the state.
Looking shaken, he vowed to press ahead in politics with the
refoundation of his original political party, Forza Italia,
through the mobilisation of young people, and a reform of the
justice system. But he acknowledged that he had "arrived almost
at the end of my working life."
Berlusconi, Italy's longest serving premier, had previously
said the government must not fall whatever the verdict but he
made no mention of this in his video address.
The 76-year-old billionaire who has dominated politics for
20 years and been prime minister four times, was convicted for
inflating the price paid for television rights by his Mediaset
media empire and skimming off part of the money to
create slush funds.
Because of his age he is likely to serve the sentence either
through community service or under house arrest.
He accuses leftist magistrates of relentlessly trying to
remove him from politics since he stormed onto the scene in 1994
after a corruption scandal wiped out the old order.
The verdict could not only mark the twilight of his long
career but destabilise the three-month-old government of Prime
Minister Enrico Letta and potentially send tremors across the
euro zone.
The bloc's third-largest economy is ruled by a fractious
coalition of Letta's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and
Berlusconi's PDL.
President Giorgio Napolitano, architect of Letta's coalition
after a two month hiatus following inconclusive elections in
February, quickly issued a statement urging calm and national
cohesion. He called for trust and respect for the judiciary.
Letta echoed his comments, calling for calm and saying the
nation's interests must come before those of individuals.
DANGER OF POLITICAL TURMOIL
PDL hawks had called for a mass walkout of its ministers and
public protests including blocking motorways if he was
convicted.
His supporters demonstrated outside his central Rome home
before the verdict, disrupting traffic.
A greater threat to the government could come from the
faction-ridden PD, many of whose members are already unhappy
with ruling in coalition with Berlusconi's party and could rebel
following his first definitive conviction.
A close Berlusconi ally, former Justice Minister Francesco
Nitto Palma, said after meeting the former premier that the
verdict "will not affect the Letta government, which was created
to serve the country."
But comments from other politicians, on the left and right,
were less harmonious.
Luca d'Alessandro, head of the PDL parliamentary justice
committee said: "This country used to be famous as the cradle of
law. Today it has become its tomb, run by a corporation of grave
diggers in gowns who have carried out the perfect crime."
The leader of Letta's PD, Guglielmo Epifani said, "The
sentence has to be respected and carried out."
Beppe Grillo, leader of the populist 5-Star Movement that
stunned mainstream politicians by taking a quarter of the vote
in the February election, hailed the sentence on his blog: "The
verdict is like the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989."
Investors have hitherto shown little concern, with the main
barometer of market confidence, the spread between Italian 10
year bond yields and their safer German counterparts, at 270
basis points, well below levels seen during earlier crises.
But markets were closed before the verdict came out.
Napolitano and Letta are adamant that Italy cannot afford
more instability as it struggles to climb out of its worst
postwar recession.
There has been speculation that Berlusconi's oldest
daughter, Marina, 46 and chairwoman of his Fininvest holding
company, could become the PDL's figurehead if he was convicted.
Both major parties may be reluctant to precipitate an
election that might produce an even more chaotic result than the
February vote in which Grillo surged to prominence.
But the verdict could add to inertia which has prevented
Letta's fractious government from passing urgently needed
economic reforms.
The supreme court decision is not Berlusconi's only legal
headache. He is also appealing in a lower court against a
seven-year jail sentence imposed in June for abuse of office and
paying for sex with Moroccan-born nightclub dancer Karima El
Mahroug, alias "Ruby the Heartstealer", when she was underage.
