* Napolitano says law must take its course
* President warns against endangering fragile government
* Marina Berlusconi says she will not take over from father
By Barry Moody and Naomi O'Leary
ROME, Aug 13 President Giorgio Napolitano on
Tuesday ruled out any reversal of a tax fraud conviction against
Silvio Berlusconi and issued a stern warning to his party
against trying to bring down the government over the issue.
Napolitano's statement that the law must take its course
dashed hopes in Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party that
the head of state would find a way to allow the former prime
minister to continue his leadership of the centre-right without
restriction despite a jail sentence.
The party says that curtailing Berlusconi's political
activity would rob the 10 million people who voted for him in
February's election of their democratic choice. Several of its
leading members had pressed Napolitano to find a way out.
"Any definitive sentence, and the consequent obligation of
applying it, cannot but be taken into account," Napolitano said
in a statement, warning against any "fatal" crisis in Enrico
Letta's fragile left-right coalition government at a time when
Italy is stuck in its worst postwar recession.
Earlier, Berlusconi's oldest daughter Marina, 47, who heads
his 6.6 billion euro business empire, flatly dismissed
speculation that she could become the PDL figurehead to run the
party while her father was out of circulation.
The supreme court this month confirmed a four-year jail
sentence - commuted to one year - on Berlusconi for a giant tax
fraud at his Mediaset broadcasting empire.
Napolitano noted that Berlusconi would not be expected to go
to jail. Because of his age, the billionaire businessman is
likely to serve the sentence under house arrest or doing
community service.
NO REQUEST RECEIVED
The president did not entirely rule out pardoning the
76-year-old media mogul but said he could do so only in very
restricted circumstances, and that he had not received the
formal request from Berlusconi that was necessary before he
could even consider it.
Napolitano forced the PDL and Letta's centre-left Democratic
Party (PD) into an uneasy coalition government in April to end a
two-month hiatus after the inconclusive election. He has
repeatedly warned, as has Letta, that the country cannot afford
another vote now.
Such a renewed bout of instability in the euro zone's third
economy could send tremors throughout the bloc, although
factions in both the PDL and PD are believed to be tempted by
another election.
PDL hawks and Berlusconi himself have warned that the
government could fall in the autumn if no way is found to solve
his legal dilemma or force through a repeal of a hated housing
tax on which there is deep disagreement with the centre-left.
"It is understandable that there would emerge, especially in
the PDL, anxiety and worry over the definitive conviction of a
person who has led the government ... and who remains the
undisputed leader of an undeniably important political group,"
the president said.
But he urged the PDL to prioritise the interests of the
country while deciding how to deal with the conviction of its
leader.
Initial reaction from the PDL was muted. Its floor leader in
the Chamber of Deputies, Fabrizio Cicchitto, said Napolitano's
statement left open some options for the future.
"We must greet this stance of the president with a sense of
responsibility and a constructive spirit," he said.