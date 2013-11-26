ROME Nov 26 Italy's centre-right leader Silvio
Berlusconi will vote against the government in a confidence vote
over the 2014 budget law and will announce its break from the
ruling coalition later on Tuesday, a source in his Forza Italia
party said.
Berlusconi has supported the government since it was formed
in April but has threatened to withdraw his support if the
Senate votes this week to expel him from parliament over a
conviction for tax fraud.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's government, which has been
boosted by rebels from Berlusconi's party and which is expected
to win the vote, will present an amendment to the budget later
in the afternoon, and the vote is expected in the evening.
According to his spokesman, Luca D'Alessandro, Berluscopni
told Forza Italia lawmakers in a closed-door meeting that the
party would vote against the government unless changes were made
to the budget. The party source said the decision had been taken
to break with the government.
"Forza Italia will announce that it is leaving the coalition
this afternoon," the source said.