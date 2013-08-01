ROME Aug 1 Former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi said a prison sentence against him for tax fraud
confirmed by the country's supreme court on Thursday was
completely unfounded and that he would push for reforms of the
justice system.
The Court of Cassation earlier upheld a lower court's
conviction of Berlusconi for the fraudulent purchase of
broadcasting rights by his Mediaset television empire.
"I never devised any system of fiscal fraud. No false
invoice exists in the history of Mediaset," Berlusconi said in a
video message following the court's decision.
He said he had been the target of persecution by magistrates
ever since his entry into politics two decades ago but would
continue his political struggle and strive for reforms of the
justice system.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)