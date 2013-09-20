(Corrects amount of fine in paragraph 8)
ROME, Sept 18 Silvio Berlusconi defiantly vowed
to stay at the centre of Italian politics on Wednesday despite
his expected expulsion from parliament over a fraud conviction,
and accused leftist judges of plotting against him to pervert
democracy.
In a long-awaited television address shortly before a Senate
committee took a first step towards expelling him, the media
magnate made no mention of his previous threats to bring down
the left-right coalition government of Prime Minister Enrico
Letta because of the conviction.
"I will always be with you, at your side, expelled from
parliament or not. It is not the parliamentary seat that makes a
leader," the 76-year-old billionaire said. He called for
centre-right voters to rally behind the relaunched Forza Italia
party, with which he first stormed into politics in 1994.
The supreme court last month confirmed a four-year jail
term, commuted to one year, for a giant fraud at his Mediaset
television empire. Berlusconi is expected to go into house
arrest or do community service instead of going to jail.
On Wednesday evening, fellow senators voted down a move by
his party colleagues to try and prevent his looming ejection
from the upper house of parliament - paving the way for what is
expected to be his formal expulsion by the end of next month.
Berlusconi seemed to be resigned to being forced out
parliament but said he would not give up his leadership of the
centre right, calling for freedom-loving Italians to "wake up
... rebel, become indignant, react and make yourself heard".
He said he was "absolutely innocent" of tax fraud, and the
judiciary had "transformed itself into a rival state power,
capable of influencing the executive".
"They want to get rid of me by judicial means because they
have been unable to do so with democracy," said Berlusconi, who
was also ordered by the supreme court on Tuesday to pay almost
half a billion euros to a business rival over a disputed
takeover battle.
Berlusconi wants to seize the initiative despite his
conviction by replacing his current People of Freedom (PDL)
party with Forza Italia to revitalise centre-right voters and
appeal to young people.
He promised "less state power, less public spending, less
taxes. With the left in power it would be the opposite."
Berlusconi did not mention the government, but PDL secretary
Angelino Alfano has said his leader would make a final decision
on its survival only after the vote in the Senate, where Letta's
Democratic Party (PD) says it will support his expulsion.
"GUILLOTINE"
A Senate committee dominated by his adversaries rejected a
technical motion by the PDL to confirm Berlusconi's membership
of the chamber. That prompted a walkout by centre-right members.
"This was a political vote to guillotine Berlusconi," PDL
senator Elisabetta Casellatti said outside the committee room.
The committee is expected to vote early next month on a
motion from the left to strip the former premier of his seat. It
would then go to a vote on the floor of the house by late
October. Left-wing opponents said he was already on his way out.
"After tonight's vote, Senator Berlusconi's status as an
elected member is officially under challenge," said Dario
Stefano of the Left Ecology Freedom party, who is due to present
the motion calling for Berlusconi's expulsion.
Political sources say the 76-year-old appears to have
listened for now to PDL doves, business allies and members of
his family who believe a crisis would badly rebound on the
centre-right and would also damage his media empire financially.
Italy is mired in its worst postwar recession and Berlusconi
risks taking the blame for irresponsibly worsening the crisis if
he provokes more instability over his legal problems. Opinion
polls show a large majority of Italians against snap elections.
The depth of Letta's problems was underlined on Wednesday
when a government source said the finance ministry was
considering delaying the target of a balanced structural budget
from 2013 to 2014.
The euro zone's third largest economy is lagging behind many
of its peers in climbing out of recession, partly because
Letta's government is too divided to pass vital reforms.
Any votes in the Senate could still trigger a political
crisis although Berlusconi may be waiting until November, when
he can paint it as a battle against moves by the centre-left to
raise taxes as part of next year's budget discussions.
Berlusconi is also thought to be trying to find a way to
blame the fractious PD, which is in turmoil ahead of its party
congress in the autumn, when charismatic Florence mayor Matteo
Renzi is expected to be elected party leader.
