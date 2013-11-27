* Berlusconi party formalises switch to opposition
* Letta coalition survives confidence vote
* Vote to expel Berlusconi from parliament expected
Wednesday
By Paolo Biondi
ROME, Nov 26 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta
won a confidence vote on the 2014 budget, reinforcing his
coalition government a day before the Senate is expected to ban
centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi from parliament over a tax
fraud conviction.
Berlusconi's Forza Italia party voted against the so-called
Stability Law, which it described as "completely mistaken, with
neither head nor tail", formalising its break with Letta after
seven months in his left-right coalition.
The measure passed in the Senate shortly after midnight with
a majority of 171 to 135, helped by the votes of rebel senators
who broke away from Berlusconi earlier this month.
However, the decision by the biggest party on the
centre-right to pull out of the unwieldy coalition formed after
February's deadlocked election underlined the political
instability facing the euro zone's third biggest economy.
"From today we are in opposition and the grand coalition is
over," said Renato Brunetta, lower house leader of Berlusconi's
centre-right party, now rebranded as Forza Italia, the name of
the movement the billionaire media tycoon used to enter politics
20 years ago.
The vote came less than 24 hours before the Senate is due to
decide whether to strip Berlusconi of his seat in the upper
house following his conviction in August of being at the centre
of a vast tax fraud conspiracy at his Mediaset television
empire.
With both the centre-left Democratic Party and the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement set to vote against
Berlusconi, an expulsion appears certain - with parliamentary
guerrilla warfare likely to follow.
Paolo Romani, Forza Italia floor leader in the Senate,
described the Wednesday vote as "the funeral of democracy", but
he said his party would still be able to set its stamp on
parliament even in opposition.
"Anyone who thinks Forza Italia is no longer relevant for
the coalition is making a big mistake," he said.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Russian President
Vladimir Putin in the northern eastern city of Trieste, Letta
said that Italy, still stuck in its worst postwar recession,
desperately needed stability to reform its stagnant economy.
"For us to get back to growth, Italy needs to avoid chaos
and that's what I've been working for the past seven months and
it's what I'm working for now," Letta said.
COURT BATTLE
Confidence votes, which limit the scope for time-consuming
amendments, are regularly called to speed legislation. Tuesday's
Senate vote on the first reading of the budget was not final
approval of the bill, which must be passed by the end of the
year.
With the European Central Bank guaranteeing market
stability, Italy has not seen the kind of turbulence it went
through at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011, but
the prospect of disruption has caused alarm outside the country.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, a leading
member of the centre-right European People's Party, called
Berlusconi in a last-minute bid to try to prevent a break with
Letta's government, Forza Italia lawmakers said.
With only hours to go before the vote in the Senate,
officials were making last-minute corrections to the text which
has been widely criticised for not going far enough to cut
spending and overhaul Italy's battered public finances.
As well as cuts to the top level of pensions, the budget
will trim the so-called "tax wedge", the difference between
labour costs to an employer and a worker's actual take home pay,
although it has not gone as far as business groups have demanded
in cutting payroll costs.
It will also replace the hated IMU housing tax on primary
residences with a new set of property taxes grouped under the
title IUC which covers both local service taxes and taxes on
secondary residences and other property.
Italy has pledged to contain its deficit within European
Union limits of 3 percent of gross domestic product. The
European Commission has warned that the budget may not prevent
the public debt, already one of the heaviest in the euro zone at
over 133 percent of GDP, from rising further.