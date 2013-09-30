ROME, Sept 30 Italian unions and employers
voiced concern on Monday that the political crisis in Rome could
lead to Italy being placed under special administration by
European authorities and the International Monetary Fund.
Luigi Angeletti, head of the UIL union, said if the chaos
created by the breakdown of Enrico Letta's government persisted,
Italy risked following Greece in being placed under special
oversight by the European Commission, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund "troika".
"The alternative to a real government is real special
administration by the troika which will make choices that do not
correspond to the interests of the Italian people," Angeletti
told a joint news conference held with other union chiefs.
There were similar warnings from business leaders.
"The current crisis is worrying us because it risks
frustrating the sacrifices that Italians and businesses have
made over all these years," the head of the Confindustria
business lobby, Giorgio Squinzi, told reporters in Milan.
"I hope that all this instability does not lead to our
country...being put under special administration (by Europe)."