ROME, Sept 27 Italian Prime Minister Enrico
Letta's cabinet will meet at 1730 GMT on Friday, a statement
said, as coalition infighting over the future of centre-right
leader Silvio Berlusconi threatened to bring down the
government.
The meeting will be the first since a threat this week by
centre-right lawmakers to quit over moves to expel Berlusconi
from parliament following a tax fraud conviction. It was
expected to discuss measures to cut the budget deficit and to
head off an increase in sales tax due to take effect on Oct. 1.
The government said last week it was on track to overshoot
the European Union deficit ceiling of 3 percent of output if it
did not take extraordinary action this year.