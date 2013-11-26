ROME Nov 27 The Italian government won a
late-night Senate confidence vote on the 2014 budget, surviving
after Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party broke with the
ruling coalition on the eve of a vote to expel him from
parliament over a tax fraud conviction.
A comfortable majority of voted in support of Prime Minister
Enrico Letta's coalition, bolstered by a group of centre-right
rebels who split with Berlusconi to back the government. In all
171 senators sided with the government with 135 against.
The vote was on a first reading of the so-called Stability
Law, which requires further approval before it becomes law.