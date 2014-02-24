ROME Feb 24 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he wanted to begin debate on proposals to eliminate the Senate as a lawmaking body and streamline the roles of regional governments by March in a speech ahead of a confidence vote on Monday.

The constitutional reforms must be passed twice by each house of parliament without changes before they become law, and they could be challenged by a popular referendum.

The changes are supposed to be done within the framework of an election law reform Renzi agreed with centre-right Silvio Berlusconi last month.