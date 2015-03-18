* Minister under fire over links to arrested officials
* Lupi not under investigation himself, says won't quit
* Opposition says PM Renzi failing to fight corruption
By Isla Binnie
ROME, March 18 Italy's transport and
infrastructure minister on Wednesday resisted calls to resign
over a corruption inquiry into public works contracts supervised
by his ministry that is creating a growing embarrassment for
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
Police arrested four suspects this week in an investigation
involving 51 people on charges of the sort of graft that Italy
has long failed to prevent afflicting its stagnant economy.
Minister Maurizio Lupi himself is not under investigation
over the alleged illegal management of contracts worth 25
billion euros ($26.65 billion) for projects including the
high-speed TAV train line and Milan's Expo world fair. But he
came under fierce criticism right after the case was made
public.
A member of the New Centre Right (NCD) that governs in
coalition with Renzi's Democratic Party (PD), Lupi said after
the arrests that he would not resign.
Renzi has made no public comment on the case and Lupi said
on Wednesday he believed he still had the premier's backing.
"Renzi has not asked me to make any spontaneous gestures,"
he said on his way into parliament to face hostile questions
from the opposition.
The small leftist party SEL and the anti-establishment
5-Star Movement have presented a motion of no confidence in
Lupi. When that is debated and voted on, Renzi will have to make
his own position clear.
A former senior official in Lupi's department was among
those arrested, and the warrants allege that one of the other
suspects helped secure a work contract for Lupi's son.
Italian media said the same suspect, a businessman involved
in lucrative public works contracts, had given the younger Lupi
a 10,000 euros ($10,716) watch as a graduation present.
The minister said he had never asked anyone to find work for
his son, and would not have accepted the gift himself. "I would
never have accepted a watch, because I don't need one," he said.
In parliament on Wednesday Lupi disregarded calls for him to
step down, saying all the issues thrown up by the scandal should
be addressed in a full debate on a future occasion.
The case is another blot on Italy's record of completing
public works on time and without scandal. Webs of corruption
were dug up last year around projects to build flood defences in
Venice, run Milan's Expo and manage public works in Rome.
Renzi has pledged to root out corruption in business and
politics, but critics say he has made little practical progress.
($1 = 0.9380 euros)
(Additional reporting by Roberto Landucci Editing by Gavin
Jones/Mark Heinrich)