* Renzi says resignation "politically opportune"
* Says hopes to find replacement within days
* Says affair won't affect the government's actions
BRUSSELS, March 20 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi said on Friday he would replace within a few days a top
minister who is quitting after being embroiled in a corruption
scandal.
Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi is stepping down over a
graft inquiry involving public works contracts worth billions of
euros. Renzi, who has pledged to crack down on chronic
corruption, welcomed Lupi's resignation.
On Monday, police arrested four people in a sweeping
investigation into the sort of graft that has long undermined
Italy's chronically stagnant economy. Lupi himself is not under
investigation, but the links between the suspects and his
ministry have raised an outcry and embarrassed Renzi.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels after a European Union
leaders summit, Renzi said Lupi had made a "politically
opportune" choice and "a gesture of great dignity".
The 40-year-old prime minister said he would take over the
ministry for a few days, and that he planned to meet President
Sergio Mattarella on Monday to discuss a replacement.
Lupi is a member of the New Centre Right (NCD) party that
governs in coalition with Renzi, and his resignation creates a
delicate political problem for the prime minister. Renzi must
replace him while maintaining the balance of his left-right
ruling coalition.
"I don't foresee any political consequences that would
affect the government's action," Renzi said of the affair, while
declining to put forward any names of possible successors at the
Transport Ministry.
Parliamentary sources say possible replacements for Lupi
include Raffaele Cantone, head of Italy's anti-bribery authority
and a former magistrate, and Gaetano Quagliariello, a former
minister from Lupi's NCD party.
Italian newspapers speculated that Renzi's chief of staff
Graziano Delrio, the prime minister's undersecretary Luca Lotti,
and Finmeccanica chief executive Mauro Moretti are
also among the candidates.
Renzi has faced widespread criticism for not doing more
during his year in office to tackle rampant corruption, which
deters foreign investment and bleeds state coffers.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Steve Scherer,
editing by Larry King)