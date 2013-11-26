ROME Nov 26 Silvio Berlusconi's party confirmed
on Tuesday that it would no longer support Prime Minister Enrico
Letta's government, saying it disagreed with the
administration's economic policy, Forza Italia lawmaker Paolo
Romani told reporters.
"The conditions for remaining in the ruling coalition no
longer exist," Romani said, ahead of a Senate confidence vote on
the 2014 budget which Berlusconi's Forza Italia party will now
oppose.
Letta's government is expected to survive without
Berlusconi's support because of a rebellion within the
centre-right that led to a split earlier this month. Almost 60
lawmakers have left Berlusconi's party and pledged their support
to the government.