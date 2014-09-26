* Marchionne says Renzi must not be "intimidated"
* Renzi labour law overhaul to be outlined Monday
* Renzi says no risk his party will split
By Bernie Woodall
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept 26 Fiat Chrysler
CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi must ignore critics and push ahead with
plans to reform the country's economy.
Marchionne's support contrasts with signs of growing
disillusionment among other Italian business leaders in recent
weeks, and comes at a crucial moment for Renzi as he prepares to
outline disputed plans to overhaul labour laws on Monday.
"What is important is that he must have the courage to forge
ahead without being intimidated," Marchionne said at a joint
press conference with Renzi in Auburn Hills, Michigan, where
Chrysler is based.
Marchionne, who has run Fiat since 2004 and revived its
fortunes through the tie-up with Chrysler, has been fiercely
criticised in Italy for his plan to move the headquarters to
London and running roughshod over strict labour rules.
"I've been heavily criticised in certain Italian quarters,
and I never gave a hoot. In my opinion, (Renzi) must do the
same," he told reporters.
The 39-year-old prime minister, who took office in February,
has promised sweeping economic reforms to try to revive growth
in the euro zone's third-biggest economy, which sank into its
third recession in six years in the second quarter.
But he has so far made little progress with major reforms,
and his plans to liberalise labour laws to reduce high
unemployment not only are drawing fire from unions, but also
from left-wing elements within his own Democratic Party (PD).
"I'm not interested in discussions between political
factions (in the PD); I'm interested in reducing unemployment in
Italy," Renzi said, adding that he saw no risk of his party
splitting over the issue.
At more than 12 percent, Italian unemployment is at its
highest level since the 1970s, and the youth unemployment is
hovering near 43 percent.
RESTLESSNESS
Though polls show that Renzi's personal popularity remains
high, there has been growing restlessness with Italy's youngest
ever premier among Italian business circles in recent weeks.
Diego Della Valle, president and CEO of leather goods
company Tod's, commented on Friday in a television
interview that both Marchionne and Renzi "are ripoffs".
Della Valle said of Renzi: "Until a few months ago, I
thought he was a resource for the country," but added he was now
disappointed, describing the prime minister as "a lad who talks
a lot but does not get things done".
The new rules will aim to simplify the labour code, the
government has said, replacing the more than 40 different
contract types with a simpler system based around one or two
basic contracts.
One of its main objectives is to eliminate the so-called
"dual labour market" which separates workers in heavily
protected full-time jobs from the growing number on temporary
contracts with few rights.
Italy's biggest metal workers union already has announced a
demonstration in Rome next month to protest at the package.
(Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Writing by
Steve Scherer; Editing by Mark Heinrich)