ROME May 17 Italy said French President Francois Hollande's call for a joint European economic government should be considered, Foreign Minister Emma Bonino said on Friday.

"We take note with satisfaction the French position," Bonino told a news conference. She added Hollande's proposal "must be taken into consideration and must be explored".

Hollande called on Thursday for an economic government for the euro zone with its own budget, the right to borrow, a harmonised tax system and a full-time president.