By James Mackenzie
ROME, June 7 Gerry Scotti is a reassuringly
cheerful television presenter, well known in Italy for
advertising a popular brand of rice, but it is a measure of the
turmoil in the political system that he was recently also seen
as a potential prime minister.
Scotti, a stalwart of Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset TV
empire, was mentioned this week by the former premier as a
possible leader of his centre-right PDL party, shell-shocked
after its local election beating last month by maverick comedian
Beppe Grillo.
Grillo's breakthrough has spread something approaching panic
through the mainstream parties, already reduced to a supporting
role, providing parliamentary backing for Prime Minister Mario
Monti's technocrat government.
"There has always been a very powerful strand of
anti-politics feeling in Italy and that is coming out very
strongly now," Francesco Maietta, head of the social policy
division at the Rome-based think-tank Censis, told a conference
this week.
Grillo's Five Star Movement, a tiny fringe group until a few
months ago, has become Italy's second or third biggest political
force on the back of his relentless attacks on corrupt and
wasteful politicians.
Scotti quickly denied any interest in a political career, as
did Roberto Saviano, author of the best-selling anti-mafia
memoir "Gomorra," who was mooted as a possible leader of the
left, despite lacking any political experience.
But with national elections expected by spring 2013 and
public confidence in politicians at rock-bottom levels after a
year of recession and an uninterrupted series of scandals, all
the main parties are trying to adapt to the new mood.
With opinion polls pointing to big losses for most of the
main blocs if elections were held now, party leaders have
quelled signs of internal revolt against Monti's increasingly
unpopular austerity measures.
A senior member of the centre-left PD (Democratic Party) was
quickly slapped down this week after calling for early elections
in the autumn, and Berlusconi himself was forced to backtrack
after suggesting that Italy should pull out of the euro, saying
the next day that he was merely joking.
But the febrile climate has all but frozen any political
support for further reforms and raised the huge question of what
political force may be able to succeed Monti if, as promised, he
returns to academic life after the 2013 elections.
DISORIENTATION
In an open letter to political daily Il Foglio on Thursday,
Senate President Renato Schifani, a senior member of the PDL,
said the mainstream parties, particularly his own, were going
through a phase of "acute disorientation".
"I ask myself what will become of Italy in six months or a
year?" he wrote, calling on Berlusconi and the rest of the party
leadership to accept "profound self-criticism".
He urged the parties to put forward ideas "to give Italy a
strong and authoritative government able to meet challenges and
tests which, alas, look like being severe, if not at the limit
of what can be supported".
It is a view supported outside politics, reflected in
repeated calls for strong leadership from groups including the
Bank of Italy and employers lobby Confindustria as well as
private business executives.
"I have never seen anything like this in over 20 years. I
have no idea at all who I'm supposed to deal with," said a
senior executive of an international corporation whose job
involves close contact with lawmakers.
Anyone hoping for change from Grillo's movement, with its
large contingent of internet-savvy youngsters, may also be
disappointed. Almost three weeks after winning power in the
northern town of Parma, Five Star mayor Federico Pizzarotti has
still not been able to form a council.
The centre right has had particular trouble in the
post-Berlusconi era, unable to escape the embrace of the
scandal-plagued billionaire who says he wants to remain as "team
coach" even if he does not stand for election.
It has flirted with change, proposing the introduction of a
French-style presidential system as part of a long-promised
overhaul of Italy's much-criticised electoral law, but its lack
of direction has prompted growing alarm within the party.
Schifani's open letter, an extremely unusual step for a
politician whose office makes him the second most senior state
official behind President Giorgio Napolitano, was in that sense
a warning cry.
"If the crisis were not so violent and lacerating, if the
confusion of ideas were not so distracting and inconclusive, I
would remain rigorously within the limits of impartiality
imposed by my institutional responsibilities," he said.